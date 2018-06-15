Pregnant Eva Longoria's Dog Dies in Her Arms: 'He Was My Baby Before This Baby in My Belly'

Days before Eva Longoria welcomes her first child, the actress, 43, is saying a tough goodbye.

The mom-to-be announced on Instagram on Friday that her beloved dog Jinxy died in her arms on Thursday night.

“So the day I’ve been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn’t come back from,” Longoria explained in her post.

The 15-year-old dog was often found by his famous mom’s side, even posing on a magazine cover with her.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

“Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy,” Longoria added, also calling the small, white pup her “baby before this baby in my belly came along.”

Jinxy is survived by her canine buddy Popeye the French bulldog.