Prancer the 'Demonic' Chihuahua's New Owner Says He's Helped Her Heal From Past Trauma

Prancer the "demonic" Chihuahua has changed owner Ariel Davis' life for the better.

Davis appeared on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein, where she spoke about her beloved pet and the positive impact he has had on her life.

"The past 15 years of my life have been a little stressful dealing with some trauma, as a lot of people do, and I turned to drugs, marijuana. I lost myself and just smoking weed every day," she told Rubenstein. "I did have two dogs that I did take good care of, but my addiction spiraled, and about three years ago, it got to the point where I had to enter a treatment facility, so I came up to Connecticut, and unfortunately, I had to rehome my dogs, both Blue and Doodle."

"My parents and I spent a lot of time finding the right place for Blue and Doodle. They're both in loving homes where they're taken very good care of," she continued. "I got myself together, and I got myself into a position where ... I was now able to take care of myself, my recovery, and another animal. I have a dog here. I have an apartment where I'm able to have a dog."

"I basically just explained the whole story to [Prancer's previous owner] Tyfanee [Fortuna] through the email and said Prancer actually reminds me very much of the dog that I had surrendered, my Doodle," Davis added. "I'm used to dealing with animals that struggle, that have anxiety disorders, that don't get along well with other animals or other people, and I felt right off the bat, this little kinship with Prancer that he spoke my language and I spoke his."

Earlier this year, an adoption ad for the Chihuahua went viral, thanks to his foster parent's unique description of the pooch.

"I've tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound ... palatable. The problem is, he's just not," Fortuna wrote in the humorous Facebook post about the adoptable pet. "There's not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins. But I have to believe there's someone out there for Prancer because I am tired, and so is my family."

However, his foster parent stressed that while Prancer may be a complicated dog, he did have some "good traits," too.

"He is loyal beyond belief," Fortuna wrote of the little canine. "As far as companionship, you will never be alone again. He likes to go for car rides, he is housebroken, he knows a few basic commands, he is quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home, and even though we call him bologna face, he is kind of cute to look at. He also 'smiles' when he is excited."

Noting that Prancer is "perfect" for her, Davis also told Rubenstein that "It's been absolute heaven even through the struggles because life is about struggles. Nobody has a perfect life. Nothing's ever perfect. It's about what you make of the situation."

Davis, however, didn't initially believe that she would ever even be able to welcome Prancer into her home, as she thought that adopting him would be a longshot.

"I really thought that there was absolutely no chance of anybody responding to me," she explained. "They did respond pretty quickly. I reached out, and I wrote them a pretty extensive explanation of where I was in my life and what led me to reach out to them and think that Prancer might be the right fit for me and why am I the right fit for him."

According to Davis, Prancer's foster parent told Davis that when her daughter was reading her email, she said, "This is the one."

"It was love at first sight," the proud dog mom added.

