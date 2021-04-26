Prancer, the 'Chucky Doll' Chihuahua Whose Adoption Ad Went Viral, Finds His Forever Home

Prancer's adoption ad went viral due to his foster parent's hilariously honest description of the adorable canine, who they called a "Chucky doll in a dog's body"

Prancer the chihuahua has found his forever home!

Ariel Davis, 36, from New Haven, Connecticut, recently adopted the 2-year-old canine after the pooch's hilarious adoption ad — which referred to Prancer as a "Chucky doll in a dog's body" — went viral earlier this month.

In an interview with Today, Davis said she came across the unusual ad posted by Prancer's foster parent Tyfanee Fortuna while scrolling through Facebook — the post has been shared over 73,000 times as of Monday.

"I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago, and I raised him from a puppy, and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel terrier mix," said Davis. "He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn't work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him."

After Davis went to rehab for marijuana addiction several years ago, she was forced to surrender her Prancer-like pup, Doodle, and her other dog, Blue. Both canines have since been rehomed to new families.

But Davis, who is now three years sober and works at the rehab facility where she stayed, wanted to welcome another dog into her home. That's when Prancer came along.

"Reading about Prancer brought back intense memories of the dog I still love so much," she wrote in the email to the Second Chance Pet Adoption League. "They were very similar in demeanor, and looking into Prancer's eyes in those pictures, I saw the little sh-t Doodle I love so much (I say this lovingly!)… I am not looking to replace Doodle, but I am looking for a companion that I can take proper care of and give a loving home."

Not long after contacting Second Chance Pet Adoption League, Davis traveled to New Jersey to meet Prancer, Fortuna, and Stephanie Pearl, an employee of the adoption center.

"We got there and we just connected," Davis told Today of she and Prancer. "Prancer took pretty well to me. Eventually, I took Prancer for a walk and he wasn't nipping at me or biting at my heels. We just got along. With my story and the fact that I didn't come off as incredibly crazy just kind of meshed and everything seemed to go well. He went home with me that day. He was a perfect little gentleman in the car."

Prancer, who was said to have neurotic tendencies, has now been living in Davis' home for over a week and is slowly but surely adjusting comfortably.

"He's actually really great on walks," she said. "I've walked by people, there's been other animals that have been on the other side of the street, he just kind of ignores them… We're one week into the adoption and he's really changed my life, too. We're both adjusting."

Before Prancer's adoption, the adoption center said they were hopeful the Chihuahua's story would have a happy ending like this.