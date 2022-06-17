The TikTok-Famous Flopping Fish Is the Best-Selling Catnip Toy on Amazon, and It's Just $11 Right Now
If you have a mischievous cat, they might be trying to tell you they're bored. Even though your pet is probably showered with colorful balls and plush mice, they don't compare to an interactive toy that's entertaining and great for enrichment.
The Potaroma Flopping Fish became TikTok-famous last year for how comical it is, and it was even sold out for a while. The Amazon best-seller is back in stock and not only is it on sale, but the brand also made upgrades from last year's model, including a longer battery life on a single charge and improved durability.
The best part is your cat can play with it even if you're not home thanks to the built-in motion sensor that turns the toy on as soon as it's touched. It'll immediately start flopping around the floor to grab your cat's attention and keep them engaged for hours. Plus, it comes with a pouch of catnip, which the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) said is a great way to redirect your cat from scratching furniture. So basically this $11 toy is a win-win!
Buy It! Potaroma Flopping Fish, $11 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
The fish is available in four styles to resemble a carp (the most popular version), clownfish, rainbow trout, and red carp. They all function the same and have realistic designs, so it's all up to your preference, but honestly, your cat will love it so much, you might want to get more than one.
Along with an abundance of adorable TikTok videos, the floppy fish toy also has more than 21,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. One shopper said it's such a hit, "the cats won't leave it alone" and another reviewer backed up the long battery life and claimed it keeps the cats "occupied for hours."
The Potaroma Flopping Fish isn't just entertainment for your cat, it's also ″absolutely hilarious″ for owners too, making it even more worthwhile.
