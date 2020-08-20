This Popular Dog Pool Sold Out in Minutes — and It's About to Be Back in Stock

Inflatable pools have become all the rage this summer since they are a safe and easy way to beat the heat amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and now your dog can also get in on the fun.

Minnidip, an inflatable pool brand that makes designer pools for adults, released the "Pup Dip", a pool made specifically for dogs, earlier this summer. When it launched last month, however, the $45 pool sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Luckily, it’s coming back in stock Friday — just in time to take advantage of the last weeks of summer.

The 4-foot-wide and 12-inch-tall structure is foldable and non-inflatable, so your pup’s paws won’t damage the surface. The pool features the brand's signature "That’s Banana(leave)s!" pattern, named after founder Emily Vaca's dog, Bananas.

Even better, 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the Pup Dip pool will benefit two dog rescue organizations, Wags & Walks in Los Angeles and MCPRrescue + Outreach in Chicago.

Wags & Walks is "dedicated to saving at-risk dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds from high-kill shelters," and has saved more than 5,500 dogs in need since 2011, according to a release.