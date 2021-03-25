New Competitive Dog Grooming Series Pooch Perfect Is Here to Make Fur Fabulous

The new ABC show, which premieres on March 30, is hosted by Rebel Wilson and includes Lisa Vanderpump as a celebrity judge

Who let the dogs out of the house and into the salon?

Pooch Perfect, a new dog grooming competition show, wants to see how far fur can go and prove that dogs can have just as much style as their owners. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the series, which premieres on ABC on Tuesday, March 30.

In the clip, animal lovers get a look at just some of the astounding hairstyles they can expect to see on the show, including vibrant, pet-friendly dye jobs and gravity-defying sculptures of fluff.

Viewers might also recognize some familiar human faces in the video above. Rebel Wilson, who comes from a family of dog handlers, hosts Pooch Perfect and is joined by celebrity judges Lisa Vanderpump, Dr. Callie Harris, and Jorge Bendersky on the reality series.

Pooch Perfect Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pooch Perfect

Each episode of the eight-episode series features the country's best groomers and their assistants taking part in an Immunity Puppertunity challenge, where one grooming earns immunity from elimination. After the first challenge, the non-winning teams must compete in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown. In the showdown, the show's talented contestants are tasked with transforming a dog's fur into something epic; the team that falls short is sent home by the judges. Everyone is competing for a giant cash prize and the coveted Pooch Perfect first place trophy.