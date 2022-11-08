Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter

North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches.

The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill.

On Nov. 11, 57 canines from the commercial breeding facility — a group that included Pomeranians, poodles, French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, and other purebred dogs — arrived in New York and moved into NSALA's shelter.

"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

According to NSALA, the 57 dogs are currently in the care of the organization's veterinary team. Once the former puppy mill dogs and puppies complete their health and behavior evaluations, the canines will enjoy a "spa day."

The rescue organization added that the future looks bright for the rescue canines. Despite their time at the puppy mill, the dogs are in decent health, though some of the pups are under-socialized. Many of the dogs arrived at the rescue matted, dirty, and in need of affection. NSALA plans to take care of it all.

Once the dogs and puppies from the Missouri facility recover, NSALA plans to make the canines available for adoption. Those interested in giving a home to one of the dogs should keep an eye on NSALA's website.

"If you'd like to check out these dogs and puppies or any of the other animals we have here at North Shore Animal League America, go to animalleague.org, or you can visit us at our Port Washington campus," Moriartes shared.