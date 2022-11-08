Lifestyle Pets Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter North Shore Animal League America and National Mill Dog Rescue partnered to save 57 canines from a commercial breeding facility in Missouri By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 05:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: North Shore Animal League North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines from the commercial breeding facility — a group that included Pomeranians, poodles, French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, and other purebred dogs — arrived in New York and moved into NSALA's shelter. "Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. North Shore Animal League 34 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Trade Are Preparing for Homes 'Where They Can Finally Enjoy Life' According to NSALA, the 57 dogs are currently in the care of the organization's veterinary team. Once the former puppy mill dogs and puppies complete their health and behavior evaluations, the canines will enjoy a "spa day." North Shore Animal League The rescue organization added that the future looks bright for the rescue canines. Despite their time at the puppy mill, the dogs are in decent health, though some of the pups are under-socialized. Many of the dogs arrived at the rescue matted, dirty, and in need of affection. NSALA plans to take care of it all. Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later North Shore Animal League Once the dogs and puppies from the Missouri facility recover, NSALA plans to make the canines available for adoption. Those interested in giving a home to one of the dogs should keep an eye on NSALA's website. "If you'd like to check out these dogs and puppies or any of the other animals we have here at North Shore Animal League America, go to animalleague.org, or you can visit us at our Port Washington campus," Moriartes shared.