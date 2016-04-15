Police Search for Person Who Dumped Pregnant Dog By Side of Road

A heartless person left a dog by the side of the road to give birth on a T-shirt on Wednesday — with a beer can beside her.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving the pregnant dog by the side of the road in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, after four puppies are believed to have died from hypothermia following the traumatic birth, according to WKBN, who reported the story. There is a $500 reward for any information about the case.

The report said that Mercer County Humane officers received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a dog that was in labor on the side of Emmet Street.

“There’s only a few houses on that road and nobody was familiar with the dog,” said humane officer Renee Dorogy. “By the time I had got there, she had already had the mother dog, and there were five puppies that were alive and four deceased.”

Police reportedly think the dog was dumped because she had a collar on, but no identification tag.

“At first she was growling at everybody, you know, scared and protective,” Dorogy said. “They were able to get her some food and everything by hand, and she didn’t bite anybody, and she appeared to have calmed way down.”

The four deceased puppies were taken to Hillcrest Flynn’s Pet Funeral Home and Crematory, WKBM said, and the mother and the five live puppies were taken to Penn-Ohio Veterinary Services, where they were treated.

“She’s very thin. She looks like she probably has some parasites and stuff. We haven’t finished all of our testing yet,” said Veterinarian Nicole Pearsell, who added that there were signs of further neglect. “If she was at somebody’s house, they definitely were not feeding her properly for a mother that was about to give birth.”

The Humane Society of Mercer County is working on finding a foster home for the mom, who they’ve named Emma, and her puppies. For updates on their story, visit Humane Society of Mercer County’s Facebook page.