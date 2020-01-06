Police Respond to Report of Woman Screaming 'Let Me Out' to Discover It’s a Chatty Pet Parrot

Image zoom Parrot Sebastian Condrea/Getty

Fortunately, this distress call turned out to be a false alarm!

Police with Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a concerned neighbor on Dec. 29, reporting that they heard a woman nearby calling out for help. However, after arriving at the house in question, the authorities found out that the woman in distress was actually just a pet parrot.

“Our Deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook, alongside a video of the encounter.

In the video, which was recorded on a Ring camera, a man can be seen working on a car outside, while what sounds like a woman’s voice can be heard off screen, crying “let me out.”

“I was changing the brakes on my wife’s car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks,” the homeowner wrote in a caption posted alongside the video. “Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help. I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh.”

In footage from the video, after police arrive, the man can be heard calling out “Rambo” before leaving and coming back with the parrot on his arm, who proceeds to say hello to the cops.

In addition to laughing about the matter with the police, the neighbor who called in the report was also let in on what really happened.

“Afterward, I also introduced Rambo to the neighbor who called in the screaming. She too had a good laugh,” the homeowner added. “Sometimes Rambo yells ‘help, help, let me out.’ Something I taught him when I was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.”