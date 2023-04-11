Police Rescue 'Distressed' Coyote from East River in New York City

New York City police rescued the coyote after receiving a 911 call reporting a "distressed 'dog' battling river currents"

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Published on April 11, 2023 03:30 PM

In an unusual water rescue, New York City police recovered a coyote from the East River.

"Coyotes are common in NYC, but one swimming in the East River is not!" the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct wrote on Facebook Monday. In a video shared by police, the coyote is tugged up and out of the water by police officers onto an NYPD Harbor Unit boat.

The officers initially received and responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a "distressed 'dog' battling river currents." When they arrived on the scene, they "quickly realized it was actually a coyote," according to the precinct's post.

"Thanks to our NYPD Harbor Unit for coming to the rescue and safely pulling the tired & shaken coyote from the river. He is now in the care of veterinarians."

It's unclear where or how the animal first entered the river, but no foul play is suspected in the incident, according to local outlet Patch.

The East River, which connects Upper New York Bay to Long Island Sound, separates Manhattan from Queens and Brooklyn. Known for its strong currents and lack of natural shoreline, the East River is not a body of water frequented by the city's residents.

East River coyote
TMX

While they are not commonly found in bodies of water, coyotes are not a rare sight in New York City. According to the city's wildlife page, coyotes are known to live in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.

Last month, a coyote was spotted wandering through the quiet streets of a Queens neighborhood, FOX 5 reported. After entering several residential backyards, the animal was safely apprehended by police and brought to a nearby nature center.

