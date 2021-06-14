English Police Find and Rescue Stolen French Bulldog While Dog Is Giving Birth to 8 Puppies

Maggie the French bulldog was found over 200 miles from home thanks to a tip received by the Greater Manchester Police and is set to be reunited with her family soon

A French bulldog stolen last month is set to be reunited with her owner after being rescued by cops while giving birth to her pups.

Maggie the French bulldog was taken from an address in Devon, England, on May 13, while she was heavily pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This month, police in Manchester were tipped off that Maggie was being kept at a house in Partington, England. On Saturday, police officers visited the house, based on the tip, and found the canine there giving birth to eight puppies.

All nine dogs were recovered by the authorities and taken into veterinary care, a spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police said. They are said to be doing well.

A man, 33, was arrested on suspicion of theft, and a woman, 28, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection to Maggie's dognapping. Both have been released under investigation.

pregnant dog rescued Credit: SWNS

The Greater Manchester Police now plans to reunite Maggie and her pups with their owner in Devon. Inspector Jon Ezard, of the Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is a fantastic result with a happy ending for Maggie, Maggie's owner and all six of her pups, thanks to the diligent and persistent work of officers in the Trafford West Neighbourhood Team, and our partners at Devon and Cornwall Police."