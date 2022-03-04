Officer Jackie Sheets of the Omaha Police Department assisted a semi driver when a cow the man was transporting went into labor on Thursday night

Nebraska Police Officer Uses 'Childhood Experience on a Farm' to Help Deliver Calf During Call

An Omaha Police Department officer saved the day when a cow went into labor while being transported to Iowa.

Officer Jackie Sheets was able to use her experience of being on a farm as a child to help deliver a calf on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from Nebraska's Omaha Police Department.

"Officer Jackie Sheets was called to assist a semi-driver who was transporting cattle to Iowa last night," the post read. "While on call, one of the cows went into labor and Ofc. Sheets' childhood experience on a farm kicked in."

The post continued, "She was able to help safely deliver the calf. #AlwaysAnswerTheCall"

The department also posted sweet pictures of the calf wrapped in a blue and white flannel blanket. In one image, Sheets is shown smiling next to the baby animal.

Officer Jackie Sheets helps deliver calf Credit: Omaha Police Department

