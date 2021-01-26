New Jersey Police Officer Adopts Abandoned Pit Bull Pup He Found On Duty: 'Makes You Feel Good'

A match that was meant to be!

A New Jersey police officer recently adopted a young pit bull that he and his fellow officers rescued earlier this month.

Matthew O'Hanlon, a policeman with the Mount Laurel Police Department, found the pup wandering around an industrial area with no identification and a wound on his head. O'Hanlon scooped up the puppy and brought him to a local animal shelter for treatment, according to Good Morning America.

"When we typically find a dog, usually they have tags on them or a chip," O'Hanlon, 26, told ABC 7. "We can take them to the local animal hospital and have the owner found pretty fast."

But, after no one came forward to claim the animal and no microchip was found on the injured canine, O'Hanlon decided to adopt the dog right away, telling GMA, "I called the shelter 20 minutes after I dropped him off and told them that I wanted him."

The officer said he was already in search of a pit bull puppy, so it seemed as though the pair were destined to meet. O'Hanlon added to ABC 7, "My fiancée and I were looking to get a pit bull, and when you see a pit bull puppy with an injury, it's hard to pass up on."

Upon their reunion, O'Hanlon decided to name the pup Thor — drawing inspiration from the popular Marvel character of the same name.

"My fiancée and I are big Marvel fans and we just thought based on him being injured and everything the name kind of fit," he said.

O'Hanlon — who is a three-year veteran of the police department — also noted that finding Thor and taking him home was a feeling unlike any other.

"Boy, it makes you feel good that you can help a little puppy like that go from whatever happened to him to now knowing how spoiled he's going to be for the rest of his life," he told ABC 7.

The new dog dad is also hopeful that his story will help to remove the stigma around pit bulls being aggressive dogs.