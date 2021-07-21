Bear joined the Taylor County Sheriff's Office of Texas in April of 2015

Police K-9 in Texas Celebrated at Retirement Party Just for Him

This retirement party went to the dogs — literally.

On July 20, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office of Texas celebrated its K-9 member Bear, who retired after six years on the force.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Congratulations K-9 Bear, on your retirement!" read a Facebook post. "Thank you for six years of faithful service to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Taylor County!"

Taylor County encompasses the city of Abilene, Texas, about three hours outside of Dallas.

According to Newsweek, German shepherd Bear joined the squad in April of 2015, after a local restaurant raised funds to help officers bring the dog onto the team.

Not only did he help with human recovery — often seeking out missing children and elderly people — but he knew how to sniff out drugs and in his time, helped the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security with cases in his county.