Police in India Say Rats 'Destroyed' Marijuana Seized as Evidence for Drug Cases

Police officers in India are ratting on the rats.

According to BBC, police officers in the Uttar Pradesh state of India could not produce marijuana seized as evidence to the court for three drug peddling cases because rats "destroyed" the stashes.

"Rats are tiny animals, and they have no fear of the police. It's difficult to protect the drug from them," the affected court shared in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Judge Sanjay Chaudhary said in an order regarding the rat issue that the police informed the court that the rodents ruined over 400 pounds of seized marijuana and an additional 1500 pounds of the drug are in "danger" of being eaten up by rats, BBC reported.

Chaudhary added, per BBC, that the rats are "too small" to protect against, making rat infestations at police buildings a serious problem. The judge suggested that the remaining marijuana stored in facilities with known rodent problems be auctioned off to research labs and medicine firms — with proceeds going to the government — to keep the rats from ruining the goods.

While many are pointing the finger at rats for why the marijuana for the drug cases disappeared, a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district told BBC that flooding caused by heavy rains was responsible for some of the damage to the drugs, not rats.

Another animal recently made headlines for their dealings with the police. On Nov. 14, the Leicestershire Police in the U.K. shared footage of a lost dog turning herself in to the authorities.

Footage from the moment shows 10-year-old Border collie Rosie wandering through the automatic doors of a police station and taking a seat in the waiting room after getting separated from her owner in the park.

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie and made fast friends with plenty of fuss," Leicestershire Police wrote on Facebook about the adorable incident. "Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well."