Police in India Say Rats 'Destroyed' Marijuana Seized as Evidence for Drug Cases

The rats reportedly ate through more than 400 pounds of marijuana kept at police facilities in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh

By
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender

Published on November 28, 2022 04:29 PM
Police officers in India are ratting on the rats.

According to BBC, police officers in the Uttar Pradesh state of India could not produce marijuana seized as evidence to the court for three drug peddling cases because rats "destroyed" the stashes.

"Rats are tiny animals, and they have no fear of the police. It's difficult to protect the drug from them," the affected court shared in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Judge Sanjay Chaudhary said in an order regarding the rat issue that the police informed the court that the rodents ruined over 400 pounds of seized marijuana and an additional 1500 pounds of the drug are in "danger" of being eaten up by rats, BBC reported.

Chaudhary added, per BBC, that the rats are "too small" to protect against, making rat infestations at police buildings a serious problem. The judge suggested that the remaining marijuana stored in facilities with known rodent problems be auctioned off to research labs and medicine firms — with proceeds going to the government — to keep the rats from ruining the goods.

While many are pointing the finger at rats for why the marijuana for the drug cases disappeared, a police official in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district told BBC that flooding caused by heavy rains was responsible for some of the damage to the drugs, not rats.

