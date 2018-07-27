WATCH: Police Dog Forgets How to Walk When He Tries on New Shoes

Kelli Bender
July 27, 2018 12:41 PM
Safety first. It’s an important credo to follow, especially when you are a member of law enforcement. And it extends to police K-9s, as well.

On Sunday, Clinton Connecticut Police Department officer Jason Frey and his K-9 partner Sonny were outside for the Dogs on the Dock event, an annual canine celebration at which local pups enjoy games and contests.

In the middle of a summer with record temperatures worldwide, Officer Frey wanted to be cautious on the hot asphalt surrounding the event.

“I was concerned the pavement would be too hot for [Sonny’s] pads so I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to try out our Ruff Wear dog booties … it was comical experience to say the least,” reads a post about the costume change on the Clinton Police K-9 Unit Instagram (@clinton_police_k9).

Comical, indeed. Once this highly trained canine got his new kicks on, he looked more like a mix between a dressage horse and a novice on ice instead of a police dog.

K-9 TJ of the Easton Connecticut Police Department was also at the event and tried on his new booties. TJ managed to wear the shoes with a little more ease — but not much.

Adjusting to new things isn’t always easy, but we’re sure that both Sonny and TJ will be racing around in their doggy shoes in no time.

