What he lacks in experience, this German Shepherd cross makes up for in his keen sense of smell

Police Dog Named Max Finds Missing Woman and 1-Year-Old Child During His First Day on the Job

Max to the rescue!

A police dog helped to successfully locate a missing mother and her young child earlier this month — and it was only his first day on the job.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd cross and his handler were called to duty on August 1, after officers received a call about the missing woman, Whales’ Dyfed-Powys department in the U.K. said in a statement.

“The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character, and her phone wasn’t working, so naturally concern for her safety was high,” said Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones.

Although police were able to quickly locate the woman’s car on a mountain road, officers turned to Max to help point their search in the right direction.

“This is where PD Max’s tracking skills really came into play. Despite only recently becoming licensed, and on his first operational shift, he immediately commenced an open area search,” said Rees-Jones.

After covering a “significant distance” with his handler, Max guided the officer to the remote location where the woman, who was waving for help, was found near a “steep ravine.”

“Thankfully, after an hour-and-a-half of searching, the mum and baby were found. They were safe, but cold, and appeared to have been in the area for a significant amount of time,” said Rees-Jones. “This was a fantastic coordinated and determined team effort from everyone involved, which no doubt ensured the safety of the mum and baby who were at significant risk of harm.

Max and his handler, who joined the Dyfed-Powys Police dog section in February, went on to get a special shout-out from the police department.

“I must give a special mention to PC Pete Lloyd and Max, who on their very first day since completing their training together covered a significant amount of mileage in the search, eventually locating them safe,” Rees-Jones said.