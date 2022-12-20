Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House

“We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service and he will not be forgotten,” said the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office in a statement

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 10:42 PM
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kyro
Photo: Chisago County Sheriff's Office

A Minnesota police dog died Monday after a devastating fire broke out at his handler's house. K9 Kyro and the two other family dogs did not survive the house fire, according to a statement from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

K9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family were not home when the fire happened and are safe.

According to the police statement, responders were dispatched to a house fire on Monday afternoon in rural Nessel Township and found the home in flames.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That evening, K9 Kyro got a police escort to the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital where he "will be prepared for a proper goodbye," according to the report.

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro's service," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in the statement, "and he will not be forgotten."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Fisher family, who lost everything in the fire.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming support!" the Sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook comment under the original statement. "The Fisher family sincerely appreciates the amazing community we live in."

Related Articles
Dante Delatorre
Teen Who Vanished While Working on Science Project Found Dead in Remote Calif. Woods: 'Devastating News'
Judge Diane Albert. Village of Los Ranchos Municipal Court
New Mexico Judge Is Fatally Shot by Husband, Who Also Killed Dogs, Cat Before Turning Gun on Himself
Steve and Stacy Stearns
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
young female dog inside a small blue plastic tote that had been thrown away like garbage. Our officer along with the deputy had to risk injury to climb down the steep embankment, but they were able to pull sweet Daisy (A500991) out safely.
Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car
Dog Barks and Wakes Up Family During House Fire
Maryland Hero Dog Saves Owners from House Fire By Barking Until Family Wakes Up
Golden Retriever Missing for Month Found by Colorado Sherff's Office Using Drone
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
Steve "Owen" Meyer
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After ATV He Was Driving Flipped Over: 'A Tragic Situation,' Sheriff Says
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Deputy Darsow K9 Ghost
Police Dog with Michigan Sheriff's Office Rescues Man Lost in Frigid Woods: 'Another Great Job'
Brittany Jones, woman killed in house fire
Mom Dies After Saving 12-Year-Old Son's Life During House Fire: 'An Awesome Person All Around'
Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
Thunder Bay River
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
Landon “Waldy” Raber. Missing 6-Year-Old with Autism Found Dead in Virginia. Togo Volunteer Fire Department
Missing 6-Year-Old Boy with Disabilities Found Dead in Virginia: He 'Touched So Many People'
AceLynn and RaeLynn
'Beautiful' Sisters, 5 and 6, Killed in Fire While Spending Night at Grandma's House Before Christmas