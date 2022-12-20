Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House

A Minnesota police dog died Monday after a devastating fire broke out at his handler's house. K9 Kyro and the two other family dogs did not survive the house fire, according to a statement from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

K9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family were not home when the fire happened and are safe.

According to the police statement, responders were dispatched to a house fire on Monday afternoon in rural Nessel Township and found the home in flames.

That evening, K9 Kyro got a police escort to the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital where he "will be prepared for a proper goodbye," according to the report.

"We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro's service," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said in the statement, "and he will not be forgotten."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Fisher family, who lost everything in the fire.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming support!" the Sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook comment under the original statement. "The Fisher family sincerely appreciates the amazing community we live in."