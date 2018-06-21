Watch Out! Summer Plants that Can Poison Your Pets

Before letting your dog or cat stop and smell the flowers, make sure they are safe for your pet.

Unfortunately, numerous plants are toxic to pets, with some even causing fatal effects.

To keep your pets safe this summer, PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin has rounded up some of the top offenders in the video above.

Plants to avoid include azalea bushes, daffodil bulbs, wisteria seeds and many more.

Concerned pet owners can find a complete list of poisonous plants at the Humane Society of the United States’ website. It is important to check this page before bringing a new plant into your home or adding one to your yard.

If your pets does consume a plant that you believe is toxic, make sure to visit a vet or an emergency animal hospital right away.