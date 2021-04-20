Nalani the dog and Sebastian the cat are adoptable plus-size pets currently living at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in California while they wait for forever homes

Meet the Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking New Homes and Healthier Routines in California

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine

Two special adoptable pets are searching for new homes and a new lifestyle to bring them forever happiness and health.

Helen Woodward Animal Center, located in Santa Fe, California, is on the hunt to find perfect matches for their two plus-size pets: a 5-year-old Collie/Corgi blend named Nalani and a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat named Sebastian, both of whom weigh in at twice as much as their ideal body mass.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nalani and Sebastian were both found wandering the streets alone in different areas of southern California. Upon arrival at the animal center, they weighed in at 74 pounds and 25 pounds, respectively.

According to the resue, Nalani and Sebastian are both sweet companions that suffer from mobility issues. The pets' size makes it uncomfortable for them to get up from a resting position, walk for long distances, and climb stairs.

Nalani struggles so much with walking that she is often moved in a cart to her medical appointments.

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine Nalani | Credit: Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine Sebastian | Credit: Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center

"It's important to remember that overfeeding our pets is another form of mistreatment," said Helen Woodward Animal Health Manager Angelica Otero. "It sets them up for heart and joint problems and digestive diseases later in life, and robs them of the ability to do all the things dogs and cats enjoy so much. They love to play and explore and climb up beside their owners. Nalani and Sebastian both look sad when they realize they can't greet new people because they can't get up."

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine Credit: Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center

To help both animals slim down, Helen Woodward Animal Center has placed Nalani and Sebastian on special diets and is encouraging the pets to get more active. To meet this goal, Nalani is currently taking swim classes twice a week with her foster family, who also take the pooch on short walks around the block.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is looking for forever families interested in helping these animals stay active and healthy. Nalani is available for adoption now, and Sebastian will be available soon.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Meet the Ca. Plus-Size Orphan Pets That Are Seeking a New Home — and a New Fitness Routine Credit: Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center

"Pets are truly the best friends humans can have," said PR Manager Fernanda Lopez. "They want to do everything we do. Maybe there is someone out there who wants to get into better shape themselves and they've been looking for a fitness buddy. Nalani and Sebastian would be happy to get healthy with you. And they'll love all over you to let you know you're doing a great job too."