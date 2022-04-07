PSA: This 'Indestructible' Dog Toy for Aggressive Chewers Is Just $15 on Amazon
Dog owners are well aware that most toys only last a few hours or sometimes even minutes. So it's rare to find a durable dog toy that actually withstands aggressive chewers and doesn't run the risk of damaging their teeth — until now.
The Playology Dual Layer Dog Toy is the secret to successfully entertaining your dog without having to worry.
The bone is available in two sizes for dogs 15 pounds and over and can be ordered in six flavors (sweet potato, cheddar cheese, beef, turkey, chicken, and peanut butter). The scent is infused into the material, which is meant to become more potent to the dog as they chew. And since they have a stronger sense of smell, it won't be overpowering to humans.
Its super durable design is made with a firm interior and a chewy outer layer that keeps your dog busy and engaged without damage. Plus, it's dishwasher safe making it super easy to clean and ideal for indoor and outdoor use.
We know there are lots of toys out there that claim to be sturdy and turn out not to be, so take it from several Amazon reviewers who deemed it as "indestructible″ for ″power chewers". One shopper with a strong chewer described it as "tough as can be" and said it's lasted a while with no visible marks of wear. Another who has had the bone for more than six months said their dog chews on it for hours at a time.
Next time you're contemplating which type of toy to gift your dog, consider something more durable than a stuffed toy, or one that's less harmful than rawhide bones. The Playology bone is a great middle-ground and costs just $15 on Amazon.
