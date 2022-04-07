PSA: This 'Indestructible' Dog Toy for Aggressive Chewers Is Just $15 on Amazon

We know there are lots of toys out there that claim to be sturdy and turn out not to be, so take it from several Amazon reviewers who deemed it as "indestructible″ for ″power chewers". One shopper with a strong chewer described it as "tough as can be" and said it's lasted a while with no visible marks of wear. Another who has had the bone for more than six months said their dog chews on it for hours at a time.