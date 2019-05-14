What to Do When You Are Planning a Vacation and You Have to Leave Your Dog at Home

With summer nearly here, it is already time to start making travel plans. But for the 60 million households around the country with pets, planning a vacation doesn’t just include finding hotels and flights, but making sure their furry family members are going to be taken care of too.

Did you know:

More than half the pet parents in the U.S. (56%) choose to alter travel plans specifically because they are worried about their pet’s care when they are away from home (and the cost associated)?

Or, that even for those who do decide to travel this summer, 82% will still worry about their pets?

To help ease these worries and to help offer your pet their own retreat while your away, we talked to the experts at Rover.com about what to do when you’re going on vacation and your pet can’t come with you.

Here are a few things Rover.com recommends you do to make sure your pet and pet sitter are set up for success: