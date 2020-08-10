"You never know just where you’ll end up, so happy it’s with you and our brand new pup," the actress captioned her post showing off the couple's new canine companion

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp and Boyfriend Michael Johnson Welcome New Puppy Into Their Family

Anna Camp and Michael Johnson are proud parents of a new puppy!

On Saturday, the 37-year-old actress shared an Instagram post of her happily posing beside her drummer boyfriend, 38, before showing off the pair's newest canine companion in the next shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You never know just where you’ll end up, so happy it’s with you and our brand new pup 💫," the Desperados star captioned her post.

Though Camp did not reveal what type of dog the couple got or where the dog is from, friends of the couple took to the comment section of the post to share their excitement, including two of Camp's fellow Pitch Perfect castmates.

Brittany Snow wrote, "I love u both so so ❤️😍," as Alexis Knapp added a simple, "OMGUR😍."

The couple's new addition joined them just months after the duo went Instagram official earlier this year in March, and the pup is the third dog they own together.

"In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫," Camp wrote, captioning a photo of her and Johnson smiling while hanging out in the desert of Joshua Tree, California.

"Getting out of town," she added on her Instagram Story, captioning the same photo.

Johnson is a drummer who made a name for himself in the music industry as a founding member of the New Beat Fund, a garage pop and west-coast punk band based out of Southern California. He’s since parted ways with the group.

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Lets Butterflies Sit on Flower Crown

Last month Camp told PEOPLE Now that she had introduced her dog to her boyfriend's own canine companion, and shared an Instagram Story shot of the two together as The Who's "The Kid's Are Alright" played.