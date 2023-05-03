Pit Bull Who Overcame Spine Fracture Hoping for Home on Specially-Abled Pet Day After 2-Year Wait

Dash the pit bull entered the shelter system two years ago as part of an abuse/negligence case and is still at Los Angeles' Angel City Pit Bulls waiting to find his ideal adopter

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 3, 2023 05:23 PM
Pit bull
Photo: Angel City Pit Bulls

Dash wants to sprint into your heart.

The 2-year-old pitbull has been waiting for a forever home for two years. He hopes to finally end his search on May 3's Specially-abled Pet Day — a day created to give pets with special needs, like Dash, a moment to shine.

Dash came into the shelter system when he was 9 months old. The friendly chestnut-colored dog was taken in by Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, as a negligence/abuse case. He arrived at the sanctuary with a spine fracture and suspected trauma to his left leg.

Despite the pain Dash was in when he arrived at Best Friends, he always had a big grin ready when meeting new people and other dogs.

After receiving an initial assessment at the Utah sanctuary, Dash was transferred to Angel City Pit Bulls (ACPB) in Los Angeles, a Best Friends No-Kill Los Angeles coalition member.

Pit bull
Angel City Pit Bulls

ACPB has years of experience caring for pit bulls and other large dogs with medical needs, so the shelter was prepared to handle Dash's situation. Rescue workers took the pup to California Animal Rehabilitation to set up a treatment plan for Dash's injuries, which included hydrotherapy, acupuncture, and physical therapy.

"We just couldn't resist helping Dash. He has the sweetest personality and deserves every chance to live a happy life like any other dog," Katie Larkin, the executive director of Angel City Pit Bulls, said in a statement.

Two years later, Dash is healthy and happy, but still missing a forever home. The social canine is a favorite among ACPB's staff, volunteers, and other pooches. The rescue's devotion to Dash has helped the dog recover from his injuries and master using a pet wheelchair. Because of the injuries he sustained before he arrived at the shelter, Dash's bladder needs to be expressed several times a day — a task ACPB will train his future adopters to do.

Pit bull
Angel City Pit Bulls

Dash hasn't let these additional needs slow him down. He has no trouble getting along and keeping up with the other canines at ACPB and is beloved by his neighbors, who adore spotting Dash out and about on his stroller rides.

"Whoever adopts Dash will be the talk of the block, since he's such an adorable sight whether on his wheels or in his stroller," said ACPB volunteer Riley Cachelin.

ACPB is surprised that gentleman Dash hasn't found his forever home yet, because he has many desirable qualities.

Pit bull
Angel City Pit Bulls

"Give Dash a stuffie or three, and he'll be happily self-sufficient for hours. If he had thumbs, we're pretty sure Dash would be a jigsaw puzzle pro," Becca Scheuer, ACPB's programs director, said. "He's such a great companion and an inspiration to keep going every day, no matter what. Dash just needs a very special person to bring him home."

To apply to adopt Dash and end his two-year wait for a home, visit Angel City Pit Bulls' website.

