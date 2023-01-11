Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own.

According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and brought the puppies to their shelter for care. Veterinarians examined the three puppies when they arrived at the Missouri rescue and found that all dogs had injuries and abrasions and exhibited signs of neurological conditions.

The trio of canines received care at Stray Rescue of St. Louis for several weeks and then moved into foster homes. The two other pit bulls Sanctuary was found with went on to find forever homes, but Sanctuary is still waiting for his.

Sanctuary has cerebellar hypoplasia — a neurological condition in which the cerebellum doesn't develop completely, causing an animal to have reduced mobility control. For the pit bull, this means he has trouble controlling his motor functions, especially when walking and standing.

Clare Curran and Stray Rescue of St Louis

To help him have a stronger stance and gait, Sanctuary uses a wheelchair provided by Walkin' Pets. This assistance has also helped Sanctuary become more independent.

"His wheelchair has made the biggest difference in his life. It has helped him physically, mentally, and emotionally. He can run, walk, eat, drink, and go to the bathroom on his own," Sanctuary's foster mom, Clare, shared in a statement.

Clare and Stray Rescue of St. Louis are hopeful that an animal lover will soon see Sanctuary for the loveable, talented dog they know him to be — a dog that, along with being friendly, is also patient through physical therapy appointments and well-behaved during socialization classes.

Clare Curran and Stray Rescue of St Louis

"Sanctuary is sweet, smart, and silly. He loves his lamb chop toys and holding a ball in his mouth while running in the backyard in his wheelchair," Clare added.

Sanctuary is looking for a forever home with someone who can love him unconditionally and provide him with a lifestyle that caters to his needs. If you think you are the one to end Sanctuary's year-long search for a loving adoptive family, please contact Rae with Stray Rescue of St. Louis at rae@strayrescue.org.