Pit Bull Still Hoping for a Home After 763 Days in the Shelter Without Adoption Interest

October the pit bull mix is still patiently waiting for his adoption day.

The "happy" canine arrived at The Animal Pad (TAP) — an animal rescue organization based in southern California — in February of last year with 11 other rescue dogs from Ensenada, Mexico, TAP's Laura Burns tells PEOPLE.

Burns is the behavioral director and marketing director at The Animal Pad in San Diego and has followed October's journey since the dog moved into TAP.

According to Burns, October showed up at TAP with a severe case of mange and looking "pretty underweight."

"But was still happy as a clam," Burns remembers.

October made a full recovery at TAP and was placed for adoption not long after arriving at the rescue. Unfortunately, not much has changed for the 3-year-old pit bull mix since his adoption profile went live.

"For just over two years, October had never received an adoption application. He is our longest dog by far. While we do have a handful of dogs that have been waiting longer than we'd like to find forever homes, it is extremely rare for a dog to go unnoticed by potential adopters for this long," Burns says.

On March 10, TAP posted about the dog's unusually long search for a home on TikTok. The video includes a clip from the day of October's rescue and a clip of the canine on "Day 763" of his wait for a forever family.

The social media post went on to rack up over 1.6 million views and three adoption applications, but becoming TikTok famous didn't end up landing October in a new home.

"When the TikTok highlighting October went viral, he received about three applications, but no applicant ended up following through. He is most likely receiving less interest because he is a black-coated pit mix who needs to be the only pet in the home. All three of these things often lead people to judge him without ever meeting him," Burns says of the obstacles October has faced in his adopter search.

The TAP director adds that if animal lovers took the time to get to know October, they would meet a "perfect angel."

"October LOVES playing with toys, especially tennis balls! He is such a happy dog. He would play all day long if he could, and while he loves to play with people, he will also entertain himself! Volunteers often catch him tossing his stuffed toys up into the air and catching them himself," Burns says.

The Animal Pad

The 60-Lb. pooch is also crate-trained, potty-trained, good with people, and never shreds toys.

"He can get a bit overwhelmed out in the world when other dogs get too close. He is working on staying calm around other dogs while on walks and has made great progress!" Burns adds.

The ideal home for October is one where he can be the only pet and has access to a quiet, secure area for training.

"October needs someone who is willing to put in the work to maintain his training, especially if they live in a busier area. He loves to learn and has already come so far! However, in a quiet neighborhood with a secure backyard, he would be the easiest and happiest pup ever," Burns says, adding that the dog would do best with "fun-loving" owners.

The Animal Pad

Even though October has waited years to find his forever family, he remains optimistic.

"Despite waiting so long for a home and being the most overlooked dog in our rescue, October is still the happiest guy. It's clear that he hasn't lost hope. He hasn't given up, and neither will we!" Burns says.

To learn more about October and how to adopt him, visit The Animal Pad's website.