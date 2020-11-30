Pit Bull Mix with 'Silly Personality' Adopted After Spending 842 Days in Ohio Shelter

Mia, a pit bull mix, lived at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League in Ohio for over two years

Mia the pit bull mix is moving into a new home.

After spending over two years at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League in Ohio, Mia was adopted by a proud new owner, the shelter announced on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the shelter shared a photo of Mia happily posing beside her new owner, who held up a sign that read, "My happily ever after begins today!"

"This beautiful girl spent 842 days in our shelter but today is Mia's day!!" the shelter captioned the post. "She was so happy to head home with her new mom. It takes a very special family to give long term dogs a home!! We thank you for taking a chance with our Mia!! Happy Adoption Day!!"

The shelter said in another post on Monday that they've received donations from Florida, Minnesota, and Colorado in Mia's honor after her story went viral.

"We truly believe there is a home for each and every animal in our care, and knew it was only a matter of time (albeit long) for our sweet, silly Mia!" the shelter wrote. "Thank you to Mia’s new mama, and to everyone who has shared her story and donated."

In previous Facebook posts, the shelter described Mia as having a "very silly personality." The canine was also said to be "very picky" about her friends and typically prefers males.

Mia also "loves to go on walks and does pretty well on a leash after she runs off the initial excitement of going out," the shelter said.