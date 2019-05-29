Rescue Pit Bull and Blind Calf Become Best Friends: 'They Immediately Bonded'

Best friends forever!

A two-month-old blind calf and a rescue pit bull have become unlikely pals while living together at the Saving Grace Animal Society in Alberta, Canada.

“They took to each other and immediately bonded,” Erin Deems, the animal rescue’s executive director, told CBC News.

Both animals were rescued by the shelter. Heaven, the calf, was saved from a dairy farm in northern Alberta, while the dog, named Sweetpea, was rescued from an underground fighting ring.

When Heaven first joined the shelter, CBC reports, she was too scared to live with the rest of the farm animals and lived in a small pen in the backyard instead. That’s where she met Sweetpea, and the rest is history.

“Sweetpea took to her right away and showed her the ropes, as she often does with dogs that we bring in that need extra medical attention,” Deems explained. “She just kind of latches onto them and kind of shows them the way.”

The pair is now inseparable, spending their time walking and playing together in the rescue shelter’s yard.

“They really love to sunbathe,” Deems told CBC. “Sweetpea really enjoys grooming Heaven so she’s always licking her face and cleaning her up as well as she can. They just really enjoy each other’s company.”

“Love knows no species boundaries,” she added. “When two animals can bond like that, it’s pretty heartwarming.”

Both animals will live at the shelter for the rest of their lives, meaning their friendship can endure indefinitely.

“They’re both going to live out the rest of their days at their sanctuary so they can continue their friendship for as long as they see fit,” Deems said.