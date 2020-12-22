Pit Bulls and Parolees Reaches 200th Episode After Helping Countless Dogs and People

The Animal Planet show is returning on Jan. 2 with a special look back at all the amazing work of Tia Torres and the Villalobos Rescue Center

It's a major milestone for Tia Torres and the New Orleans-based Villalobos Rescue Center.

Torres has dedicated her life to Villalobos, the U.S.'s largest pit bull rescue center, and to helping pit bulls and parolees find a second chance with each other. The work of Torres and her family has been documented in Animal Planet's Pit Bulls and Parolees since 2009, and for 16 seasons the show has challenged common stereotypes regarding both pit bulls and individuals who have been recently released from the prison system.

This work has made the show beloved by many animal lovers and has helped Pit Bulls and Parolees reach 200 episodes. The show's 200th episode will air on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 9:00 pm ET/PT. This episode will kick off the series' new season and provide viewers with a 2-hour look back at the rescue's major accomplishments and will highlight all the lives Villalobos has changed for the better.

Image zoom Credit: animal planet

After this 200th episode special, Pit Bulls and Parolees' new season will unfold each Saturday at 9:00 pm with a 2-hour episode, allowing fans to get a supersized amount of pit bull rescue stories all season long. Along with featuring touching stories about the often misunderstood breed and the parolees who help the dogs find a fresh start, this season will also focus on how Villalobos has dealt with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Credit: animal planet

Even though she has 30 years of rescue experience, Torres still finds herself facing unexpected rescue situations. In this new season, Villalobos will not only come up with creative ways to place pooches amid the pandemic, they will also have to figure out how to care for and help 50 wolf-dog hybrids abandoned on a property in Texas.