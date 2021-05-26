Pit Bull Mix Adopted After 853 Days in Alabama Shelter: She's 'Ready to Start Her Life'

Rutabaga the dog's 853-day stay at the East Alabama Humane Society is the longest any animal has resided at the shelter awaiting adoption

A pit bull/bull terrier mix named Rutabaga has gotten her happily ever after, following 853 days in an Alabama animal shelter.

The 4-year-old pooch found her forever home with Jeremy Armstrong and his wife Jessica Ventiere, who admits she has a self-diagnosed "dog problem," according to WSFA 12.

"I've only ever had shelter dogs," Ventiere said, noting that she's adopted from at least four shelters. "I'm a big advocate for rescue dogs. There's something about them. They're just the best dogs."

She and her husband fell in love with Rutabaga (a.k.a. Ruti) after reading a recent profile about her record-breaking stay at the East Alabama Humane Society, longer than any other resident of the shelter.

"My husband saw it and knows I'm a terrible sucker for dogs," she said. "He read it to me. That was all it took."

Rutabaga the dog adopted Credit: Courtesy Jessica Ventiere

The shelter noted that Ruti is a "really good dog with no behavior issues" while advocating for her on Facebook.

"She has waited ever so patiently," the shelter wrote. "She's endured coming to us from animal control, raising her 9 pups in the shelter, being treated for heartworms. She's more than ready to start her life in a loving home."

Although the humane society received a flood of requests to adopt Ruti after the profile was published, the shelter found that Ventiere and Armstrong are the perfect matches for the pooch. The couple adopted the canine after fostering her for a week.

"It's like she's been with us the whole time," Ventiere said. "She came and fit right in. She's just the sweetest thing. So full of personality, and just great."

