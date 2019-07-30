Connecticut Dog Owner Abandons 'Amazing' Pit Bull with Note Explaining They Couldn't Keep Her

Image zoom Norwalk Animal Shelter

A dog owner in Connecticut abandoned a 3-year-old pit bull on the side of the road, explaining in a note that they no longer could afford the pooch but hoped that someone could “please help.”

On Sunday, the Norwalk Animal Shelter shared the story of the deserted pooch, who was found tied to a tree in Cranbury Park on Friday, July 26.

The dog was wearing a black collar, but didn’t have any tags or a microchip, Animal Control authorities said.

According to the note’s writer, the dog’s name is Annabell.

“To whomever loves dogs: She’s an amazing dog,” wrote the person. “Human friendly. Dog friendly. All shots. And a sweetheart.”

The former owner added: “Couldn’t afford her please help.”

The Norwalk Animal Shelter posted photos of both the note and the pooch on Facebook. According to the shelter, the pit bull has been impounded.

Connecticut state law states it’s illegal to abandon animals.

Interested parties wanting more information about Annabell can contact the Norwalk Animal Shelter at 203-854-3240.