Lifestyle Pets People with Pets Swear That This Drinking Fountain Helps Their Animals Drink More Water — and It's 40% Off It's made with stainless steel and has a unique raindrop design Published on January 24, 2023 09:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Chewy As pet parents, we only want what's best for our companions and sometimes that means providing them with innovative gadgets. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on products to keep your pets happy. If you're looking for a way to get your pets to drink more water, then an automatic water fountain might be worth a try. The Pioneer Pet Stainless Steel Fountain is a great addition to any pets' setup since it ensures they have fresh, clean water at all times. Plus, it's on sale right now for 40 percent off. It has a unique teardrop design that provides up to 60 ounces of continuous, running water through a replaceable charcoal filter. All you need is an outlet nearby to get the quiet motor running. The best part? The pieces are dishwasher-safe making it super easy to clean, which should be done a few times a week, according to experts. Routine cleaning not only keeps water fresh, but it also prevents the buildup of harmful bacteria. Chewy Buy It! Pioneer Pet Stainless Steel Dog & Cat Fountain, $44.99 (orig. $74.99); chewy.com This pet water fountain is backed by hundreds of pet parents who keep coming back to it after years of use. One five-star reviewer who's used them for five years said their pets "drink more water with these bowls" and added that it's the "best water bowl ever." Another shopper said it "checks all the boxes" for what they were looking for this gadget to do since it "keeps the water moving and fresh." To ensure the fountain continues to run properly, the pump should be cleaned every two weeks and the filter should be replaced at the same time. Make sure the machine is unplugged before cleaning any of its parts. Now's the time to swap your standard dishes with an automatic water fountain while it's marked down to just $45. It might be the secret to encouraging your pets to stay more hydrated.