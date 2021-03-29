Pink Rescues Puppy Named Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart: 'Our Newest Family Member'

The singer announced the new addition to her family by sharing a sweet photo of the adopted dog next to her daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4

Pink just added a furry new member to the family!

On Sunday, the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer, 41, shared a sweet snapshot of daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 4, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, smiling and posing with an adorable new puppy. Pink revealed the pet's name is Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi.

"Thank you to the @labellefdn for helping us rescue our newest family member, Habañero Mountain Guy Kadashi Hart. We love the work that you do ❤️ #AdoptDontShop," she wrote on Twitter, tagging Los Angeles–based animal rescue The Labelle Foundation.

"Goodbye Kiss 💔 Frangelica 'Nanni' Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home 😢," she wrote in September of that year on Instagram.

Then, in March 2019, Pink revealed that her family welcomed another rescue pup, whom they named Nash.