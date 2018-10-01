Pink's Dog Frangelica Dies: 'Rest in Sunshine Pretty Girl'

Pink and her family have been hit with another hardship.

Just one month after revealing her 21-month-old son, Jameson Moon, had contracted the highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease, the singer posted on Instagram on Sunday that her dog of 16 years recently died.

“Goodbye Kiss Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home,” the mother of two, 39, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her kissing Frangelica’s snout.

Based on the singer’s comment, the senior dog didn’t die until after Pink returned from her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which just wrapped after a lengthy Australian leg.

Pink is an outspoken animal lover, posting about adoptable dogs on her Instagram and posing nude for PETA’s anti-fur campaign.