Penelope Rose, a potbelly pig, and Ruby Sue, a pit bull, are on the hunt for a new forever home

Adorable Pig and Pit Bull Looking for New Home After Owner’s Death: 'They Just Are Sisters'

Although they may not be birds of a feather, these two adorable pets are looking to stay together!

Penelope Rose, a potbelly pig, and Ruby Sue, a pit bull, are on the hunt for a new forever home, following the death of their owner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have been caring for them for the past week when their owner, my close friend and neighbor suddenly passed," Jessica Overlock, who has been looking after the pets with her family in Arizona, tells PEOPLE. "I have always been their caretaker when he was away, and of course close to them since we live next door."

"He has no family here and his family in Ohio has no interest in anything, so that left me," she adds.

Image zoom Ruby Sue and Penelope Rose Laura Reynoso Photography

Image zoom Ruby Sue and Penelope Rose Laura Reynoso Photography

As for the bond between the two animals, although they may have their differences, they're filled with love for one another.

“I don’t think they know they’re a pit bull and a pig. They just are sisters,” Overlock told NBC affiliate KPNX.

Although taking on a new pit bull and a pig doesn’t make for the most typical adoption story, Overlock went on to emphasize that keeping the bosom buddies together is non-negotiable.

"That’s one thing I promised the little girl who lost her dad, that we were going to find a home together forever," she told the news outlet.

Since news of the pair’s hunt for a new home was first made public, Overlock has heard from many people who are eager to see if they could be the perfect fit for Penelope Rose and Ruby Sue.

"I have been inundated with emails," Overlock tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s gotten so many messages that she doesn’t even "have the time to respond to all of them."

Image zoom Ruby Sue and Penelope Rose Laura Reynoso Photography

However, when it comes down to figuring out who will be the best fit, there are a few things Overlock is on the look out for. Although Ruby Sue "is incredible with all people," Overlock notes that the pit bull is "dog/cat aggressive."

"What I need to get out the most is that I have to have them go to a home with no other dogs and cats," she continued. "I would imagine other pigs are fine, but I am not sure."

"It’s going to take a special family," she adds, noting that while finding another family in Arizona "would be ideal," so long as it's the right fit, she's open to considering candidates from across the country.