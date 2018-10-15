Officers Use Poppin' Jalapeno Doritos to Lure Escaped Pig Home in California

Talk about an attention hog.

On Sunday, Deputies Shelly Ponce and Ashleigh Berg of the Highland Sheriff’s Station in San Bernardino County, California, received a call about a pig “the size of a mini horse” loose in the neighborhood, according to a release from the station.

The officers were familiar with the animal and its family, so headed to the scene to bring the pig home. However, once they located the animal, they realized they didn’t have a way to wrangle it. So they went Hansel and Gretel-style, luring the pig, whom they affectionately nicknamed “Smalls,” home with a trail of Poppin’ Jalapeno Doritos from Deputy Ponce’s lunch bag.

The owners weren’t home at the time, but “we were able to put [the pig] back in and secure the gate,” said Deputy Ponce. “It was fun!”

According to the release from the station, the “deputies are very active in their communities and had seen the pig at its residence previously.” However, “the deputies had not dealt with that pig being out of its yard previously.”

Public affairs officer Sergeant Marc Bracco also added that while this particular neighborhood is residential, “the yards are larger than usual urban communities,” offering ample space for the pig.

After the incident was resolved, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department joked on Facebook: “Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse size pig, we do it all!”