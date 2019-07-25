CDC Links Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak that Has Hospitalized 20 to Pig Ear Dog Treats

Image zoom

A multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections have been linked to contact with pig ear dog treats by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The investigations into pig ear dog treats by the two agencies was quickly followed by a recall of the treats. In June, Pet Supplies Pets advised consumers that is was recalling “bulk pig ear product supplied to all locations by several different vendors due to the potential of Salmonella contamination,” according to the FDA.

Since the recall, there have been 93 reported cases — from 27 states — of people infected with the outbreak strains. The CDC reports that 20 ill people affected by the outbreak have been hospitalized. No deaths connected to outbreak have been reported.

On July 23, the CDC provided an update on the outbreak, stating that “three additional Salmonella serotypes have been added to this investigation” since July 3. The agency also provided an update on a different salmonella outbreak that has been linked to contact with backyard poultry.

According to the CDC, a salmonella infection can cause illness in people and pets. They advised dog owners who possess the recalled pig ear treats, to throw them away in a secure container so animals can’t eat them. These owners should also clean anything that came in contact with the treats with hot, soapy water.

RELATED: 1 Dead, 164 Sick Due to Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Turkey, CDC Says

“A common supplier of pig ear treats in this outbreak has not been identified,” the agency added.

Dog owners who have come in contact with the pig ear treats should see if a doctor if they experience high fever (temperature over 102˚F), blood in stool, diarrhea, or frequent vomiting that prevents keeping liquid down, and are consider about the symptoms. People infected with salmonella are usually ill for 4-7 days and recover without treatment, the CDC shared in their update on the outbreak.

“Some dogs may have a Salmonella infection, but may not look sick. Dogs with a Salmonella infection usually have diarrhea that may contain blood. Affected animals may seem more tired than usual, and may have a fever or vomit,” according to the agency’s website.

RELATED: Man Who Likely Ate a Gecko on a Dare Dies of Salmonella 10 Days Later: He ‘Basically Rotted from the Inside Out’

Pets showing the symptoms listed above, should be taken to their veterinarian.

The CDC will continue to provide updates on their open investigation into the outbreak, and encourage those with questions or concerns to contact their state’s health department.