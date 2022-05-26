Arizona Humane Society rescued the unlikely animal friends and found the duo a home at Better Piggies Rescue

Chihuahua and Pig Best Friends Named Timon and Pumbaa Rescued Together in Arizona

Two unexpected pals are sticking together!

Animal cruelty investigators from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) rescued Timon and Pumbaa, a chihuahua and pig, respectively, earlier this month when their previous owner was arrested on charges unrelated to animal cruelty, according to a release from AHS.

Though it is not typically recommended that dogs and pigs live together, Timon and Pumbaa's relationship is undoubtedly an exception.

"Immediately, AHS staff saw just how strong of a bond these two have, especially when Pumbaa is kind enough to allow Timon to hitch a ride on his back from time to time," AHS shared in its release.

timon, pumba Credit: Arizona Humane Society

Pumbaa needed medical care when he arrived at AHS, which the Arizona shelter could not provide, so AHS turned to the experts. The shelter contacted Better Piggies Rescue for help. Fortunately, Better Piggies had the resources to take in Pumbaa and Timon, so the duo did not have to slip up.

According to May 23 post on the Better Piggies Rescue's Facebook page, the pair of pals have found a permanent home. The rescue wrote that Pumbaa "made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary" with the facility's resident pigs, so Better Piggers plans to make the animal a permanent ambassador.

timon, pumba Credit: Arizona Humane Society

"He's a natural greeter, and I can't wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September," Better Piggies Rescue shared on social media.

"Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog," the rescue added.