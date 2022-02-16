U.K. Pig Befriends Rescue Chicken that Loves to Give Him Back Scratches

Alice the hen met Vietnamese potbellied pig Francisco after she moved into Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Lanarkshire, Scotland

A giant pig that lives in a house has a new best friend — a hen that had to be moved indoors due to an avian flu lockdown.

Both animals currently live at Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Lanarkshire, Scotland. Vietnamese potbellied pig Francisco, 4, moved to the U.K. rescue after his former owner — a teenage girl who got the pet for her birthday — could no longer care for Francisco after he grew beyond his advertised "micropig" size.

Morag Sangster, who runs Tribe Animal Sanctuary, lets him run the house along with her four dogs.

Alice the hen arrived at the sanctuary after Sangster rescued the bird from life on a battery farm used for fast food production.

pig and hen BFFs Credit: SWNS

In November, Alice moved from Tribe Animal Sanctuary's outdoor area to the inside of the conservatory to avoid an outbreak of avian flu. Alice's lockdown forced the chicken to live with Francisco. Luckily, the hen and pig became unlikely best friends.

Alice quickly became one of Francisco's favorites thanks to her pig backscratches, which she conducts by standing on the swine and stretching her claws.

Sangster told SWNS that she is not worried about giant Francisco squashing his small pal, as he is so noisy and grunts all the time.

"I think all pigs love to have scratches on their back," she said, adding, "Alice will jump on Francisco's back, and you can tell he likes it."

The two-year-old hen will eventually be allowed to move back outside, but Stranger believes the bird will choose to spend her time indoors to be near Francisco.

pig and hen BFFs Credit: SWNS

Tattoo artist Sangster and her partner John Ryan also have four Highland cows, seven pigs, 50 sheep, three donkeys, seven goats, five geese, five turkeys, and 60 hens under their care.