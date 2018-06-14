The Cutest Movie Trailer of the Summer Is Here (Spoiler Alert: It's All About Puppies!)

Never has a movie about puppies been so cute — and so dramatic.

On Thursday, the official trailer for the dog-umentary Pick of the Litter dropped, introducing viewers to five friendly pups who were born to train as Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Cameras followed the three boys and two girls along their 20-month journey of intense training sessions and tests, down to the moment it was decided which dogs would be placed with people who need them. (Hence the title, Pick of the Litter.)

The film debuted to glowing reviews at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; The Hollywood Reporter detailed the drama in watching the dogs take their tests and make humans happy.

“A cane can help, but it’s not as great as a fuzzy face and a wet nose,” one lucky recipient says in the trailer above. Check out the clip for more cuteness, and visit pickofthelittermovie.com for information on upcoming screenings near you.