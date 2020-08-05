Stuffed Animal Company Makes Plushies of Inspiring Rescue Dogs for All to Enjoy

Imitation is the finest form of flattery, and Pibborafi is laying it on thick.

The children's toy company, which specializes in making stuffed animals, is focused on turning out plush versions of amazing rescue pets.

Since 2015, Pibborafi has been creating "lightweight, palm-sized" plushies inspired by the real-life stories of shelter dogs and other rescued canines. To give back to their brilliant mutt muses, the company sends Pibborafi Rescue plushes to shelters and rescues for free so they can sell or auction the toys and keep 100% of the profits for helping abandoned and abused pooches. Pibborafi also donates part of the proceeds from select plushes to shelters and rescues as well.

The furry models for their stuffed animals come from Pibborafi's annual Rescue Hero Contest. Owners of rescued dogs can submit their pup's story and photo to the contest for a chance to be selected for the company's next round of plushies — which means your rescue dog could be turned into a stuffed animal for all to enjoy.

Pibborafi's 2020 contest is currently closed, but keep an eye on their website and Instagram for your chance to submit your pooch in 2021.

Some of the recent winners that will soon become a Pibborafi plush include Brodie the partially blind rescue pup with a "wonky" face and Petey, a three-legged dog who paid off his medical bills with help from Pibborafi.