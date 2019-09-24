Precious Professional Photoshoot Shows Dog Mom Marveling at Her Newborn Puppies

Image zoom LAURA SHOCKLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s that special moment many moms can relate too — when you look down at your newborn and marvel, “I made this” — and photographer Laura Shockley caught it on camera.

According to FOX 5, Sugar, a 2-year-old Dachshund from Tacoma, Washington, recently welcomed a litter of precious pups. Shockley, Sugar’s owner and a photographer who specializes in maternity and newborn photoshoots, did what she does best and captured Sugar’s first days with her puppies on camera.

The momma dog gave birth to the five puppies several weeks ago. Shockley told FOX 5 that Sugar and her brood are doing well. All of the puppies are healthy and growing, and Sugar is on a special diet to keep her strong.

Image zoom LAURA SHOCKLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Shockley photographed Sugar gazing down at “her sprinkles” tucked into a crib and posted the photos to her Facebook. The photos are already receiving dozens of comment, proclaiming how “absolutely adorable” the shoot is.

RELATED: Texas French Bulldog Couple Poses for Maternity Shoot to Prepare for Puppies

Many of Shockley’s Facebook followers were eagerly awaiting photos of the puppies, since the photographer teased their arrival with a maternity shoot featuring Sugar posing in a tutu and flower crown.

Image zoom LAURA SHOCKLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

“This little momma is going to grace us with some short legged puppers soon!” Shockley captioned the photo series when she posted it to Facebook on Aug. 23. “I cannot wait for the next milestone session for her, the grandmother (me🤪) “purchased” her the maternity/newborn package!”

Image zoom LAURA SHOCKLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Now that the puppies are here and the second set of Sugar’s photo package is complete, Shockley will continue to help Sugar care for the little dogs until they are ready for their forever homes. The photographer plans to adopt the puppies out to family and friends, so she can watch them grow up with people they love, reports FOX 5.