Incredible Photos Show Whale Shark Almost Swallowing Two Divers in the Philippines

A giant whale shark looked ready to snack on a pair of amazed divers off the coast of Tubbataha, Philippines.

Photographer Debbie Wallace captured shots for Caters News Agency of the huge whale shark nearly devouring the duo as they approached the awe-inspiring sea creature, reports Metro.

“In a couple of the photos, I was photographing a huge school of barracudas when I panned to my left to find this gorgeous juvenile female whale shark about to enter the school,” Wallace told the outlet.

Photos of the encounter show the whale shark breaking through the army of barracudas and swimming through the pure blue ocean. The divers accompanying Wallace traveled alongside the whale shark, with one diver on each side of the animal, as the photographer snapped shot after stunning shot during the underwater session.

“As she was entering, the school of barracudas parted to allow her passage,” Wallace added.

While the divers look too close to the whale shark in the photos, the humans were actually in no danger at all.

According to Metro, whale sharks are filter feeders and won’t eat any humans they encounter. They feed only on plankton and very small fish.

“Tubbataha is a magical place and is basically a wide angle heaven for photographers,” Wallace noted of the Philippines conservation area.

According to its website, the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a 97,030-hectare Marine Protected Area (MPA) in Palawan, the westernmost Philippine province.

The park is home to a variety of marine life, including roughly 600 species of fish, 360 species of corals, and 11 species of sharks.