Incredible Photos Show Real-Life Mufasa and Simba Sharing a Sweet Hug on the Savanna

Can you feel the love tonight?

This father-kid duo certainly can. It could mistaken for a scene right out of The Lion King remake: a male adult lion and a little cub shared a sweet squeeze out on the savanna shortly after Father’s Day.

The tender moment was captured on camera by French photographer Sabine Bernert, who was visiting Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve to take photos of wildlife for an upcoming children’s book.

Bernert, 53, woke up early in the morning to catch a clear view of these lions interacting. The photographer told Caters News Agency that, at first, the adult lion was alone in the long grass. The cub tried to sneak up on him, but was quickly espied by the older lion.

Image zoom Sabine Bernert/Caters News

After the real-life Mufasa spotted his little Simba, they big cat gave the cub a huge hug.

RELATED: The Lion King Rises! See All the Character Posters for the Live-Action Film

Image zoom Sabine Bernert/Caters News

“I especially love the moment when the male lion is hugging the cub softly. The contrast between his brute strength and his gentleness, the huge size of his paw very softly holding the little cub,” Bernert told Caters of the special moment.

After getting their cuddles out of the way, the lion and the cub enjoyed a mini wrestling match.