In a wedding announcement on Instagram, Brophy sent a heartfelt thank you to his followers for all the digital love. “Online family, without your support, this would have not been possible,” he shared. “We cherish every single one of you and promise never to let you down … With humble happy hearts, Topher, Rosenberg and @thedogstyler.”

To see more of Topher Brophy and Rosenberg, visit @TopherBrophy on Instagram. For more photos of adorable dressed-up dogs in general, check out Chantal Adair’s Instagram page @TheDogStyler.