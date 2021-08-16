Photographer Spends an Hour Snorkeling with 'Curious' Shark in 'Really Memorable Encounter'

Mail carrier and wildlife photographer Martin Yelland went on a snorkeling trip near Cornwall, England, and spent most of his time swimming alongside a "no way aggressive" blue shark

This is the dramatic moment a postman came face-to-face with a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Cornwall, England.

Martin Yelland, 38, was diving just off the coast of Penzance when the blue shark — a species that can grow to be 13 feet long — swam straight towards him.

It stuck around for about an hour before being scared off by a pod of 80 dolphins.

Yelland, who also takes wildlife photographs in his spare time and lives in St Erth, Cornwall, told SWNS: "It was a really memorable encounter. I was apprehensive the evening before the shark snorkel, but once I saw the shark, I was just amped to get in the water as they were so graceful and inquisitive."

Photographer with shark Credit: SWNS

"At no stage did I feel frightened, the sharks were curious but in no way aggressive," he added. "The blue sharks come so close; you sometimes need to get out of their way, as we were told never to touch them."

After starting a family, the father of two fell into animal photography and began snapping local wildlife like kingfishers, choughs, badgers, foxes, and deer for many years.

Photographer with shark Credit: SWNS

He said of his shark swim: "It was such a buzz, and to see the superpod of dolphins was insane too.