Photographer Spends an Hour Snorkeling with 'Curious' Shark in 'Really Memorable Encounter'
Mail carrier and wildlife photographer Martin Yelland went on a snorkeling trip near Cornwall, England, and spent most of his time swimming alongside a "no way aggressive" blue shark
This is the dramatic moment a postman came face-to-face with a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Cornwall, England.
Martin Yelland, 38, was diving just off the coast of Penzance when the blue shark — a species that can grow to be 13 feet long — swam straight towards him.
It stuck around for about an hour before being scared off by a pod of 80 dolphins.
Yelland, who also takes wildlife photographs in his spare time and lives in St Erth, Cornwall, told SWNS: "It was a really memorable encounter. I was apprehensive the evening before the shark snorkel, but once I saw the shark, I was just amped to get in the water as they were so graceful and inquisitive."
"At no stage did I feel frightened, the sharks were curious but in no way aggressive," he added. "The blue sharks come so close; you sometimes need to get out of their way, as we were told never to touch them."
After starting a family, the father of two fell into animal photography and began snapping local wildlife like kingfishers, choughs, badgers, foxes, and deer for many years.
He said of his shark swim: "It was such a buzz, and to see the superpod of dolphins was insane too.
"There was a group of 10 of us out on the snorkel trip, and I loved it so much I've booked on again next week," Yelland said. "I've always done surf and, more recently, wildlife photography, but seeing the sharks up close was one of the best things I've ever done."