The singer matches his furball eye for eye

PHOTO: Why Is Joe Jonas Bugging Out?

Watch out, Winston! Looks like Joe Jonas has eyes for another dog.

Days after his brother Nick showed off some serious abs in an Instagram pic, his older brother, who turns 24 on Aug. 15, followed suit – but with one furry difference.

Covering what appears to be his exposed torso, the middle JoBro shared a funny photo of himself going bug-eyed like his wacky-looking pooch on Monday.