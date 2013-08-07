PHOTO: Why Is Joe Jonas Bugging Out?
The singer matches his furball eye for eye
Days after his brother Nick showed off some serious abs in an Instagram pic, his older brother, who turns 24 on Aug. 15, followed suit – but with one furry difference.
Following
Covering what appears to be his exposed torso, the middle JoBro shared a funny photo of himself going bug-eyed like his wacky-looking pooch on Monday.
While we’re big fans of Jonas’s goofy snap, we bet somewhere far from here, Winston is rolling his eyes.