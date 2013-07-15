PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco 'Caught Making Out' with New Love

Amy Jamieson
July 15, 2013 04:15 PM

Kaley Cuoco’s whirlwind romance with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is one for the history books – and it seems The Big Bang Theory star is already moving on.

“Love of my life. Caught making out!” she shared on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of herself cuddling up to a beautiful brown horse.

An avid equestrian, Cuoco, 27, often spends her free time in the saddle. And when not riding horseback, she’s often in the company of her pit bulls, who have enjoyed swimming in her pool this summer.

Despite the attention surrounding her love life, Cuoco appears content getting back to her furry friends. On Saturday, she posted a photo of palm trees emblazoned with the words: “Life Goes On.”

“Oh it sure does,” she wrote.

