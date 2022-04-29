The attorney and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently visited the veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Phaedra Parks Shares How She Picks the Perfect Vet: It's Someone 'Who Fits Your Personality'

Phaedra Parks has found the ideal vet for her pup Phoenix.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is on the upcoming episode of Nat Geo WILD's Critter Fixers: Country Vets. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Parks' appearance on the docuseries, which is about Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges caring for a menagerie of animals at their practice in Georgia.

In the clip, Parks and her two children visit the Critter Fixers practice with their adorable puppy Phoenix. Dr. Hodges talks with the family and takes a look at Phoenix, who is in excellent health.

"This dog should live a long prosperous life with them," Dr. Hodges says about the little canine's future.

After the vet visit, Parks shared her thoughts on finding the right doctor for a pet.

"I think finding the right veterinarian is about finding someone who fits your personality," the attorney says in the clip. "And Dr. Hodges was great with my sons and super cool."

"I think we're going to make Critter Fixers our veterinarian," she adds.