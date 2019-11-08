PetSmart's Holiday Guinea Pig Outfits Will Make Your Pet the Star of Any Ugly Sweater Party

Let your guinea pig join in on the festive fun!

By Kelli Bender
November 08, 2019 01:33 PM
PetSmart

Dogs have holiday pajamas, cats have advent calendars, and now, finally, guinea pigs have their own holiday swag.

PetSmart, the same company that brought you Halloween costumes for guinea pigs, has introduced a line of festive outfits for guinea pigs looking to get real jolly this holiday season.

These pets can now dress up as Santa, a snowman or an elf! For guinea pigs that don’t want to go the costume direction, but still want to up their holiday cheer, there are also several sweater options.

PetSmart
PetSmart

This opens up a lot of options for guinea pigs looking to fill up their social calendars come December. Now, these pets have the uniforms needed to attend ugly sweater parties, go caroling or join family holiday card photoshoots.

PetSmart
PetSmart

The products vary in price between $5.99 – $6.99 and are available now on PetSmart’s website.

 

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.